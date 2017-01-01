University of Minnesota - Duluth Home Page

Discover the beauty of a University surrounded
by nature. Explore UMD Campus
Three great examples of UMD students volunteering.
UMD seniors advance through an intensive and experiential semester while managing the LSBE Financial Markets...
UMD student Nick Wagner follows his natural path.
UMD student surveys not far from national trends.
Jan
04
Marshall W. Alworth Pla...
7:00 pm
Jan
06
Marshall W. Alworth Pla...
7:00 pm
Jan
08
Marshall W. Alworth Pla...
2:00 pm
Jan
14
Weber Music Hall
5:00 pm
Jan
14
Marshall Performing Art...
7:30 pm